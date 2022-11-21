Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.13% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.01. 58,502,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,212,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

