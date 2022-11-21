Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.06. 395,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,193,965. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.