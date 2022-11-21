Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty’s price target suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

ARBE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $249.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

