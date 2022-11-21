Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Cap of $10.38 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.38 million and $349,216.19 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

