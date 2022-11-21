Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.48. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 664.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 214,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 48,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 230,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

