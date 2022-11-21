Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.
ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Insider Transactions at Arhaus
In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arhaus Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.55 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Arhaus
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
