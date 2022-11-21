Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.55 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

