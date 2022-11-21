Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $247.56 and last traded at $247.33. 1,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.72.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $401,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 42.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

