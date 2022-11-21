ATB Capital Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

Metro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$76.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Metro has a 12-month low of C$60.59 and a 12-month high of C$76.82.

Metro Announces Dividend

Metro Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

