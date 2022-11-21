Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,345 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL traded up $4.77 on Monday, reaching $318.22. 4,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $549.99.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

