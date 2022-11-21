Avalanche Market Cap Tops $3.58 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $11.91 or 0.00073692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $152.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00056227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,605,252 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

