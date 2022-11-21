Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $609.61 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $609.61 million and approximately $55.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00039210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,162.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010602 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00228762 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.13098728 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $31,529,340.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

