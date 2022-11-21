Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 248,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,998,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,813. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

