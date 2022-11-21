Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EPAM Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,349,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 515.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 34,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EPAM traded down $7.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.19. 806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,561. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $719.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.50.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.