Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 108,691 shares.The stock last traded at $141.90 and had previously closed at $141.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 320,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

