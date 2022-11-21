Barclays Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $39.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE BBWI traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,288. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
