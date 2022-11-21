Barclays Cuts Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €32.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €33.00 ($34.02) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($39.18) to €35.00 ($36.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Bouygues stock remained flat at $30.58 during trading on Monday. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

