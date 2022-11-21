BarnBridge (BOND) Reaches Market Cap of $36.93 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00023520 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. BarnBridge has a market cap of $36.93 million and $35.02 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,918,738 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

