Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer Purchases 10,837 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX traded down C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$20.57. 1,440,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.20. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Barrick Gold

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

