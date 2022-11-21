Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 5,361 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,913 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

