Berenberg Bank Lowers Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Price Target to GBX 270

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($4.82) to GBX 270 ($3.17) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Kape Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON KAPE opened at GBX 235 ($2.76) on Thursday. Kape Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 460 ($5.41). The company has a market capitalization of £994.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,678.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.43.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

