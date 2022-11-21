Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.29) price objective on the stock.

CTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.47) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 231.20 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.98. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 256 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,706.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £20,215.05 ($23,754.47).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

