Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE BERY opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

