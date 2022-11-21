Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of BH stock opened at $143.66 on Thursday. Biglari has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $326.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biglari by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 33.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

