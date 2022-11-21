Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Trading Down 6.8 %
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
