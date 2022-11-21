Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.