BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, November 25th

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.