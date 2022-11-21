Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 528 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

ABBV traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

