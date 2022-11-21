Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 35.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $19,823,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 32.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.54. 23,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The stock has a market cap of $342.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.81 and its 200-day moving average is $320.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

