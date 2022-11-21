Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

