Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.22. The company had a trading volume of 421,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $384.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.