Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $53.72.

