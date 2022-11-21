Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.79. 536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,088. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $234.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40.

