Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $228.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.