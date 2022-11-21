Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 4% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.91 or 0.00087147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $243.63 million and $3.74 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00236372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00052893 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

