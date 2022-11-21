BitShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.54 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and $3.54 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00026078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005965 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008608 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

