Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,101,210 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5,377.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.54.

