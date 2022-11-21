BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.79 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. BNB has a total market capitalization of $40.79 billion and $1.11 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $254.95 or 0.01612670 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,704 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,972,874.80079573 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 261.81176566 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1140 active market(s) with $912,536,702.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.