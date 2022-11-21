BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,208,672 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208,672 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 2.79% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $265,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,895,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000.

EWJ traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.77. 98,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,177. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

