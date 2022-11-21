Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,257 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $260,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,165,783. The stock has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

