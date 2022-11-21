Breakline Capital LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $7.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,919. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $862.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.66 and its 200 day moving average is $311.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.