Breakline Capital LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Visa comprises 8.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.07. 124,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,896. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $391.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.