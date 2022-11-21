BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 46,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,287,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Specifically, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.