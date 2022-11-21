Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $54.78

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 450,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,289,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

BHF opened at $53.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

