Brokerages Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Target Price at $13.80

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

