BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Acquires $38,551.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,551.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,861,293.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

NYSE:BRT remained flat at $20.36 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

