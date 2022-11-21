Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.64

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.64 and last traded at C$43.62, with a volume of 208258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,300 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$145,523.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$198,440.55.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

