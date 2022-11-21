Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.55 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.55 billion and $320.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.63 or 0.06989250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00032885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00056227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,497,785 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

