Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.09.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 352,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,285 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

