Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Major Shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea Purchases 1,897 Shares

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,330.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $878,551.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea purchased 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.75.
Cartesian Growth Price Performance
Cartesian Growth stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 172,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $28.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth
Cartesian Growth Company Profile
Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
