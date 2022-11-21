Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Major Shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea Purchases 1,897 Shares

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,330.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $878,551.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea purchased 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.75.

Cartesian Growth Price Performance

Cartesian Growth stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 172,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBL. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 411,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

