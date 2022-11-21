Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 533,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 141.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

