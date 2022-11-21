Cascades Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,742. The company has a market cap of C$829.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.44. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$7.95 and a 52-week high of C$14.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.59.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

